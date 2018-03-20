National Politics

Replacement of high school ISTEP exam delayed another year

The Associated Press

March 20, 2018 11:49 AM

INDIANAPOLIS

Indiana's high school sophomores likely will take the much-maligned ISTEP standardized exams for two more years even as it's being replaced for younger students.

State education officials are preparing a new test starting in spring 2019 for elementary and middle-school students named ILEARN, or Indiana's Learning Evaluation Readiness Network.

The Indianapolis Star reports a bill approved by the General Assembly delays until spring 2022 a switch to testing high school juniors with a national college entrance exam, such as the SAT or ACT.

State schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick says keeping the 10th grade ISTEP exam for now is more practical than creating a new test for two years.

The ISTEP exam has faced complaints about the length of testing time needed and months-long waits for results.

