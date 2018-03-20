National Politics

Alabama lawmakers to debate arming teachers in school

By MALLORY MOENCH The Associated Press

March 20, 2018 01:52 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

The Alabama House of Representatives will debate on Tuesday whether teachers can carry guns on campus. The latest push for school security proposed by Republican Rep. Will Ainsworth would allow designated teachers or school administrators approved by local law enforcement to carry firearms in school. Parents wouldn't know which educators carry for security reasons.

The bill passed in a tight committee vote last week after contentious debate during a public hearing. It's one of multiple gun-related bills introduced in the Alabama legislature after the Feb. 14 shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people.

Lawmakers in at least ten other states have also proposed arming teachers or school employees. Florida passed a school safety and gun control law that included arming teachers three weeks after the Parkland massacre.

