A roundup of recent Michigan newspaper editorials

The Detroit News. March 14, 2018
Statute of limitations deserves debate
Lawmakers are in a hurry to come to the aid of the women who suffered abuse from Larry Nassar while he was employed by Michigan State University. And while the victims deserve justice, the dramatic changes proposed to the state's statute of limitations deserve much more debate.
Sen. Margaret O'Brien, R-Portage, who spearheaded the package of bipartisan bills, has said she wants the legislation to "put fear into the heart" of sexual perpetrators — especially those who would harm children. But some of the bills, which have now passed the full Senate, are also striking fear into the hearts of university, business and local government leaders.
Republicans heard Tuesday from a plethora of groups concerned with extending the statute of limitations for decades and eliminating governmental immunity in cases of sexual abuse.
Top legal voices statewide and nationally are also cautioning against having such a wide window for civil lawsuits, as proposed.
And lawmakers need to listen. Even though the Senate made some adjustments Wednesday, the language didn't substantially change.
A modified bill introduced by Sen. David Knezek, D-Dearborn Heights, extends the statute of limitations for filing a civil lawsuit related to sexual misconduct to 30 years for minors and 10 years for adults (a more reasonable timeframe).
It would be retroactive back to 1997 for abused minors, and victims would have one year to file their claim.
The law currently allows for only three years for civil suits to be filed after the alleged abuse — or by the individual's 19th birthday.
That is "just asinine," says Knezek. "We need to change the statute of limitations to give individuals an appropriate amount of time and give them time to process what happened to them."
O'Brien is also seeking to extend the statute of limitations for criminal cases by a similar amount of time, but it wouldn't be retroactive.
Opening the statute of limitations to that extent could spur a large number of new lawsuits, putting many institutions (including those funded by taxpayers) on the hook with little recourse to defend themselves so long after the alleged abuse took place.
In a letter to lawmakers, former Michigan Supreme Court Justice Maura Corrigan warned "this would be one of the longest civil statute of limitations in the United States" and that the bills would "have lasting negative consequences for public and private entities across our state."
Similarly, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce stated: "While the legislation is intended to address the atrocities and aftermath of the Larry Nassar situation, we are concerned that the bills go much further and would subject Michigan businesses and other entities not related to the Nassar situation to an indeterminate number of lawsuits and civil damages."
Douglas Laycock, law professor at the University of Virginia Law School and vice president of the American Law Institute, also argues against such an extension, which would place Michigan among a minority of states.
"Thirty years is way too long," Laycock says. "It can be nearly impossible to figure out what happened."
Some other ideas have been floated, including having lawmakers tailor the statute of limitations language to serve only Nassar's victims.
But perhaps the best way to move forward is for Michigan State to settle with victims directly. There is precedent for this.
In 2016, the Archdiocese of New York created an independent program to allow for victims of sexual abuse by clergy to apply for compensation from the church, regardless of when the abuse took place. Other dioceses have since adopted similar programs.
Despite the rush to help Nassar's victims, lawmakers in the House need to slow down and make sure they get this piece of the legislation right.
The Mining Journal. March 16, 2018
Standing in solidarity for safer schools
More than 100 Marquette Senior High School students braved the cold and walked out of class for 17 minutes Wednesday morning, joining countless others across the nation. Community supporters of the movement and some parents were also present to show their solidarity with the students who stepped into the cold to make a statement on school safety14
The 17-minute walkout was held in honor of the 17 young lives taken in the Parkland, Florida, shooting.
In addition to MSHS students, over 100 students in grades 5-12 from Aspen Ridge Middle School and Westwood High School also walked out Wednesday morning.
"We want our kids to think about what makes our school safe and happy and healthy," Bryan DeAugustine, superintendent of NICE Community Schools, told The Mining Journal.
Many students across the country came prepared with signs with varying messages, as seen in photos by The Associated Press. Some examples were, "NOT ONE MORE," ''Am I next?" and "Enough is enough."
We believe this student movement is a positive step toward much-needed policy change. One of the common arguments against these student movements following the Parkland shooting is that these young people aren't even old enough to vote, so why should they be taken seriously?
While some of these students might be under the age of 18 — they are all old enough to use their First Amendment rights, as well as flood their congressmen and women with phone calls demanding change, and that's exactly what they should do until they reach voting age. They are the ones who have to return to school in fear, left to wonder if they are going to be the next victim, while politicians do nothing to implement actual change.
"We're sick of it," Maxwell Nardi, a senior at Douglas S. Freeman High School in Henrico, Virginia, just outside Richmond, told the AP. "We're going to keep fighting, and we're not going to stop until Congress finally makes resolute changes."
According to the AP, one historian has called the wave of protests the "largest of its kind in American history," as students demanded action from leaders on matters of gun violence and school safety.
We are very impressed by the stand our country's youth have taken. In a headline from a Thursday AP article, some of the students said they've made their move; it's time for adults to make theirs, in the form of policy which promotes safer school environments for all. We are in agreement; these students are doing the right thing by expressing their fears and anxieties and by stating enough is enough, and we hope they continue to do so until proper action is taken.
The AP said another protest against gun violence is scheduled in Washington on March 24, with organizers saying it is expected to draw hundreds of thousands.
Times Herald (Port Huron). March 8, 2018
Rec plans promise fun for Port Huron
We have our fingers crossed that the Michigan Department of Natural Resources approves Port Huron's latest request for grant funding. The city proposes to put the money to good use.
It has asked for $600,000 to renovate the plaza in front of McMorran Place and $120,000 for improvements to Palmer Park.
The update to the McMorran plaza continues a process that began a couple of years ago, cleaning up an area that had become dated and unloved. It had also become an affront to the art and architecture of the McMorran façade given to the city by the Murphy and Mackenzie families and designed by famed artist Marshall Fredericks.
It's better now, but not what it could be. In part, that is because design standards have changed. Because of its tiers and steps, the plaza is not accessible to people with disabilities. Recreation director Nancy Winzer's project would fix that, bringing the plaza down to a single level so that everyone can use it.
"As a department, we're trying to make everything universally accessible because it's important for people of all abilities to be able to participate in recreation," Winzer said.
The project brings more than utility. We hope it steals a little panache from the Riverview Plaza courtyard in St. Clair. The makeover of that similarly dated and time-worn space converted it into that community's front lawn, a place where neighbors go to gather and share an appreciation for the St. Clair River and their community.
The McMorran project probably won't go that far — with custom seating, gas-operated fireplaces and new sculptures — but it will make the plaza more welcoming, usable and accessible. We look forward to a summer concert there in the glow of Fredericks' Night and Day fountain and gilded clock — because the McMorran plaza already has world-class art works. And we look forward to sharing the music with our neighbors who might not have been able to attend in the past because of their disabilities.
Improvements at Palmer Park, at Armour and Garfield streets seem more prosaic. The money, if the city gets it, mostly would go to upgrade a parking lot and add accessible walkways and parking spaces.
But appearances can be deceiving. The new paths will tie together other exciting improvements to Palmer Park that will be happening this year. The city is using a National Recreation and Park Association grant to build a small children's bike trail around the park and a natural play area.
Winzer, with help from former planning director Kim Harmer, makes getting others to pay for our fun look like child's play. We should throw a party for her in front of McMorran.
Lansing State Journal. March 15, 2018
Catholic task force will help address racism
Tuesday's announcement of an 18-member task force on race and Catholic schools is a welcome step toward fighting racism in our own community.
The Catholic Diocese of Lansing formed the group to make recommendations to Bishop Earl Boyea to "better listen to and meet the needs of racial and ethnic minorities."
Better late than never.
Diversity is a pressing issue both locally and nationally.
A protest at Lansing Catholic High School last October - where four football players were docked playing time as punishment for kneeling during the national anthem - brought the conversation to a heightened level here in Greater Lansing.
And this issue only becomes more relevant as demographics of the Catholic church continue to change.
Nationwide, diversity among Catholics is increasing: A 2014 study using census data estimated 2.9 million Catholics in the U.S. self-identify as black or African American, according to the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate at Georgetown University.
In 1987, 85% of Catholics in the U.S. self-identified as white. That number was down to 58% in recent census data.
This is a clear demonstration the time for diversity discussion, and the time to address racism, is right now - and especially in our schools.
Yet even as the task force was being announced, it drew criticism for not having immediate positions on issues facing students now.
"I think you need to give us a chance," said task force chair Joan Jackson Johnson, a St. Thomas Aquinas parishioner and director of Lansing's human relations and community services department.
She's right. Progress is slow sometimes, but steps like the task force are crucial.
Kabbash Richards, one of the Lansing Catholic football players involved in the protest, was also named a member of the task force.
He has pledged to do everything he can to make sure students across the diocese get a clear explanation of policies moving forward.
That's a worthy initial goal for the entire task force.
With only two student representatives - from 29 Catholic elementary schools and four high schools in the 10-county diocese - each advisory member must also be committed to seeking out and listening to all voices.
And the community must not decry the work of the task force as too late. They must be given the opportunity to help build new foundations of acceptance and equality.
