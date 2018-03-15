Judge: Hawaiian heiress abuse investigation must continue

Abigail Kawananakoa, a 91-year-old Hawaiian heiress, talks with her attorney Michael Rudy as they leave a Honolulu courtroom Thursday, March 15, 2018. A judge has ruled that allegations that the heiress' wife, Veronica Gail Worth, physically abused Kawananakoa require further investigation. Thursday's ruling came in the ongoing legal fight for control over Kawananakoa's $215 million trust. Many Native Hawaiians consider her to be the last Hawaiian princess because of her lineage. Jennifer Sinco Kelleher AP Photo