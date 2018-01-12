Man shot by Albuquerque police was wanted ex-felon

Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a shooting involving Albuquerque police as a wanted ex-felon.
A police spokesman said Friday the man has been confirmed to be Daniel Saavedra-Arreola.
Gilbert Gallegos says Saavedra-Arreola had several aliases and served time in various correctional facilities.
According to police, officers responding to a residential burglary call last Sunday were confronted by a suspect with a weapon.
Never miss a local story.
At least one officer opened fire, fatally wounding him.
A task force is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
Gallegos says Saavedra-Arreola's past convictions include conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.
At the time of the shooting, he was wanted for probation violations and considered armed and dangerous.
Comments