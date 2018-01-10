The Latest: 13 Republicans, 3 Democrats file for Franks seat

The Latest on candidates seeking to replace former U.S. Rep. Trent Franks (all times local):
6:15 p.m.
Thirteen Republicans and three Democrats have filed enough signatures to make the ballot for a special primary election to replace former U.S. Rep. Trent Franks.
The Republicans include former state Sens. Steve Montenegro and Debbie Lesko, former state Rep. Phil Lovas and former state utility regulator Bob Stump. Also making the GOP primary ballot are Clair Van Steenwyk, former Graham County Sheriff Richard Mack and seven other Republicans.
Never miss a local story.
The Democrats are Dr. Hiral Tipirneni, Brianna Westbrook and Gene Scharer. Two Green Party candidates failed to file qualifying signatures by Wednesday evening's deadline.
Franks resigned from his suburban Phoenix seat last month amid sexual harassment allegations. The special primary election is set for Feb. 27 with the general election on April 24.
___
12:30 p.m.
The race for the U.S. House seat vacated by former Rep. Trent Franks is taking shape, with hopefuls facing a deadline to submit qualifying signatures.
Wednesday's filing deadline with the Arizona Secretary of State's office is likely to significantly pare the list of those running. A total of 28 Republicans, six Democrats and two Green Party candidates have signed up.
All have to file qualifying signatures to get on the ballot. So far, prominent Republicans Phil Lovas, Bob Stump, Steve Montenegro and Clair Van Steenwyk have filed, as has relative political unknown Mark Yates. Debbie Lesko filed Tuesday.
Democrat Dr. Hiral Tipirneni filed and Brianna Westbrook she's collected enough signatures to make the ballot.
A special primary election for Franks' seat is set for next month.
— This story has been corrected to show Tipirneni's first name is spelled Hiral instead of Hital
Comments