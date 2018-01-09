National Politics

Outgoing Sioux Falls mayor won't seek higher office in 2018

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 07:14 AM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

Sioux Falls Mayor Mike Huether has ruled out a run for statewide office this year.

Huether will finish his second term as mayor of the state's largest city in May, and he can't seek another term. He plans to take time off to address "personal and professional goals," which might include writing a book.

However, Huether says he won't rule out a run for higher office in the future. He's expressed interest in the past in running for governor or Congress.

Huether in 2016 changed his party registry from Democrat to independent.

