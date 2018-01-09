Campus sued over security cost for white nationalist's visit

White nationalist Richard Spencer's campus tour organizer is suing the University of Cincinnati's president, saying the school wouldn't rent space for Spencer to speak on campus unless a nearly $11,000 security fee was paid.
An attorney for Spencer and organizer Cameron Padgett says requiring such payment because a speaker is controversial or prompts hostile reaction is discriminatory and unconstitutional. The federal lawsuit filed Monday seeks $2 million in damages and an order requiring the school to rent the space for a reasonable fee.
The school didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment Tuesday.
UC previously said it would let Spencer speak. His attorney, Kyle Bristow, said the visit was planned March 14, during spring break.
Bristow has lawsuits pending against several other schools for not allowing Spencer to speak.
