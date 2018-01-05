Former GOP congressman enters race for California governor

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2014 file photo, former California Rep. Doug Ose speaks in Sacramento, Calif. The former Republican U.S. House member has filed to run for California governor. Ose represented the Sacramento area for three terms in Congress and was a strong backer of President Donald Trump during the 2016 primary campaign. He's the third Republican to enter the contest to succeed outgoing Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo