National Politics

Republican state House leader says he was sexually harassed

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 06:43 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The Republican leader in the Washington state House says he was sexually harassed at the Capitol more than a decade ago.

The Northwest News Network reports that Dan Kristiansen revealed his experience Thursday during a legislative preview event hosted by the Associated Press.

He made his comments while answering a question about creating a safe work environment. Kristiansen said it was a woman who harassed him, but he wouldn't say who she was or her position. He said he handled the matter on his own.

Kristiansen said he's speaking out now to show it's not just women who are victims.

The Washington House and Senate are currently reviewing their sexual harassment policies and holding trainings for staff and members. In November, more than 200 women signed a letter calling on legislative leaders to address a culture at the Capitol they say too often protects harassers.

