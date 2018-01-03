National Politics

Austin arson investigator indicted for sexual assault

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 06:51 PM

AUSTIN, Texas

Travis County prosecutors say an Austin Fire Department arson investigator has been indicted on four charges, including sexual assault, for using his position as a law enforcement officer to lure a woman into his city-owned truck and assault her.

District Attorney Margaret Moore says Lt. Marcus Reed turned himself in Wednesday and was booked into the Travis County Jail. Besides sexual assault, which carries a penalty of up to life in prison, he's facing a felony charge of misuse of official information and two misdemeanors.

The Austin American-Statesman reports the charges stem from a traffic incident last year where court documents allege he ordered a woman into his truck, then drove her away and assaulted her. The woman filed a police report and provided information that helped identify Reed.

