National Politics

Deadwood poised to expand after annexation petition approved

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 06:29 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

DEADWOOD, S.D.

Deadwood is poised to grow by more than 1,000 acres after city leaders approved an annexation petition.

The city commission on Tuesday approved a petition for a 1,020-acre annexation from Frawley Ranches, Inc. The Black Hills Pioneer reports the proposal would extend Deadwood city limits to beyond the Frawley Ranch courtyard barns.

JR Hamblet, director of operations for Elkhorn Ridge on the Historic Frawley Ranch, said the idea is to help the city with affordable housing and a sports field across from Centennial Quarry.

Landscape architect Pat Wyss says the plan calls for 60 acres designated for soccer, baseball and walking paths.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mayor Chuck Turbiville says the next step is for the commission to negotiate an annexation agreement with the developer. He says county and state review also is needed.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Pass police need help to identify woman

    Pass Christian Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a woman in connection with a credit card fraud case.

Pass police need help to identify woman

Pass police need help to identify woman 0:13

Pass police need help to identify woman
It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice 0:41

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice
How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 1:49

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

View More Video