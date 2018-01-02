National Politics

Man shot outside a courthouse in Connecticut

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 06:39 PM

WATERBURY, Conn.

Police in Waterbury are investigating after a man was wounded in a daylight shooting in front of a courthouse.

Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots at about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday outside Waterbury Superior Court.

The Waterbury Republican-American reports the victim collapsed about a half block from where he was shot. The unidentified man was taken to a hospital with a leg wound.

Investigators say they believe the victim was targeted by the gunman. No arrests were immediately reported.

Police were looking for an SUV that may have been involved in the shooting.

___

This story has been corrected to attribute material to Republican-American newspaper, not Record American.

