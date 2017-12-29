Group sees Kansas Legislature's harassment policy as weak

Wendy Dole, left, the president and CEO of the Women's Foundation, discusses recommendations for rewriting the Kansas Legislature's policy against sexual harassment as Senate President Susan Wagle, right, R-Wichita, watches during a news conference, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Among other things, the foundation is proposing independent reviews of harassment allegations and annual training for legislators, their employees, their interns and lobbyists. John Hanna AP Photo