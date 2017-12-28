National Politics

Planned Parenthood unveils 'My Body, My Choice' plate

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 06:09 PM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

LINCOLN, Neb.

A group that supports abortion rights has unveiled a new Nebraska license plate to counter a "Choose Life" plate that lawmakers and Gov. Pete Ricketts approved earlier this year.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland announced Thursday that it has submitted 263 applications for the specialty license plate to the Department of Motor Vehicles, surpassing the state's requirement of at least 250 applications.

The group says the plates are an opportunity for Nebraska vehicle owners to express their opinion on issues related to women's health.

The "Choose Life" license plates were commissioned earlier this year despite objections from some senators, who argued that the plates represent a political statement and that state government shouldn't be taking sides.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now

    The Sun Herald has evolved from a newspaper that started with a hand press in 1884 to a digital news company covering the Mississippi Coast.

The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now

The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now 1:59

The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now
Dolphin caught on video dramatically thrashing in Mississippi coast waters 1:01

Dolphin caught on video dramatically thrashing in Mississippi coast waters

2017 through the lens of the Sun Herald photographers 2:36

2017 through the lens of the Sun Herald photographers

View More Video