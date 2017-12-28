National Politics

S. Carolina man charged with threatening to kill FBI agents

December 28, 2017 06:04 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C.

A South Carolina man is facing federal charges after threatening to kill several FBI employees.

Local media outlets report 33-year-old Marcus Strickland was arraigned in federal court on Wednesday on three counts of transmitting threats using interstate commerce.

Strickland was indicted earlier this month. Court documents say he called an FBI employee on August 3 and said he would, "gun y'all down, beat y'all."

Weeks later, authorities say Strickland made more telephone calls to the FBI, saying, "I'll kill y'all, blow your head off."

Strickland was taken back to jail after pleading not guilty, and prosecutors want him mentally evaluated. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney.

