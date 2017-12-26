National Politics

Michigan high court to hear arguments on schools, guns

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017

LANSING, Mich.

Michigan's high court is expected to weigh in sometime in 2018 on whether school districts can ban anyone not in law enforcement from carrying guns onto school grounds.

The Detroit News reports that the Michigan Supreme Court has invited sides in a disputed lower-court decision to file written arguments. Oral arguments are expected in coming months, though a hearing date hasn't been set.

The legal battle stems from a 2016 appellate court ruling that public schools can ban guns from their premises. It rejected a challenge by gun rights groups and parents who are licensed to carry firearms.

The gun rights advocates say the court was wrong to find the Ann Arbor and Clio districts aren't in conflict with state law that prohibits local governments from regulating gun possession.

