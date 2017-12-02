National Politics

Ex-Ohio sheriff's deputy gets prison for killing neighbor

A former sheriff's deputy has been sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for fatally shooting a neighbor after drinking in southern Ohio.

The Chillicothe Gazette reports 33-year-old Joel Jenkins tearfully apologized to Jason Brady's family during sentencing Friday in Pike County. Jenkins pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in October for shooting the 40-year-old Brady in the head in December 2015 while demonstrating how to disarm someone.

A prosecutor said Jenkins had drunk beers and whiskey and had taken prescription pills when he killed Brady inside Jenkins' home. Jenkins has said it was an accident and that he didn't know the gun was loaded.

Jenkins at the time was being investigated for fatally shooting a man after a pursuit. A jury acquitted him of murder and reckless homicide in January.

