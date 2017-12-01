FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 file photo, Shelly Rust, foreground, and her husband David search through the remains of their home destroyed by wildfires in Santa Rosa, Calif. California's 53 U.S. House members requested $4.4 billion in federal aid Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, to help the state recover from its deadliest wildfires ever.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 file photo, Shelly Rust, foreground, and her husband David search through the remains of their home destroyed by wildfires in Santa Rosa, Calif. California's 53 U.S. House members requested $4.4 billion in federal aid Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, to help the state recover from its deadliest wildfires ever. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 file photo, Shelly Rust, foreground, and her husband David search through the remains of their home destroyed by wildfires in Santa Rosa, Calif. California's 53 U.S. House members requested $4.4 billion in federal aid Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, to help the state recover from its deadliest wildfires ever. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo

National Politics

California revises fire relief request down to $4.4 billion

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE Associated Press

December 01, 2017 08:40 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

California's 53 U.S. House members requested $4.4 billion in federal aid Friday to help the state recover from its deadliest wildfires ever.

That's down sharply from the $7.4 billion originally sought by Gov. Jerry Brown and California Democrats last month. The state lowered its request to the U.S. Department of Agriculture from $3.1 billion to $150 million after a better evaluation of what damage is actually eligible for federal programs, said Kelly Huston, deputy director of the state's Office of Emergency Services.

"When the original estimates were made, it was essentially our best approximation of the overall impact," Huston said. "But now, 40 days into the disaster, we know what is covered and where we're at."

The 21 wildfires that ripped through Northern California last month were the deadliest in state history.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Congressional letter, meanwhile, represents rare bipartisan agreement among California's delegation. California Republicans initially didn't specify an amount when they asked President Donald Trump for federal relief last month. The new letter with all 53 signatures was sent to the House Appropriations Committee as it crafts supplemental disaster relief legislation.

The wildfires destroyed 8,800 structures and 245,000 acres and required 11,000 firefighters to battle the blazes that burned across eight counties.

"We are united as a delegation to help our neighbors recover and rebuild from these tragic fires," U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield said in a statement.

"These were the worst fires in California's history and, as a result, they left unprecedented damage in their wake," said U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, a Democrat who represents some of the worst-ravaged areas. "This funding is a vital first step in our long-term recovery."

The congressional delegation also asked for targeted tax relief for Californians dealing with fire losses, including penalty-free access to retirement funds, disaster-related employment relief and allowing non-itemized deductions for casualty losses.

The agricultural relief money requested by the state would go toward rehabilitating destroyed farm land and watersheds. The original $3 billion estimate took into account future economic and other long-term losses as well as the cost of mitigation measures, Huston said. It's now estimated federal programs can only provide $150 million in the upcoming fiscal year, but the state could ask for more money in the future, he said.

Some of the losses may be covered by state programs as well as private and non-profit programs, Huston said.

"The federal programs are a major part of the recovery, but it's not all of the recovery," he said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport

    Progress is being made at the Markham, Centennial Plaza and the harbor casino, the mayor says, but he doesn't know when work will begin.

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport 1:13

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport
How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy 2:42

How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy
Suspect bails out of car in Moss Point after chase that started in Gulfport 1:36

Suspect bails out of car in Moss Point after chase that started in Gulfport

View More Video