National Politics

State representative to deploy to Middle East in 2018

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 04:21 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

DUBOIS, Pa.

A Pennsylvania legislator has announced he will be deployed to the Middle East next year.

WJAC-TV reports Republican state Rep. Matt Gabler announced Thursday he will be deployed in 2018 as a serviceman in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

Gabler is a medical logistics officer, and he is joining about 500 soldiers from the 28th Infantry Division.

The Elk and Clearfield Counties representative says his office will continue to serve the community while he is gone. An office spokesman says no one will take his place during the deployment.

The state constitution does not allow replacements for general assembly members who are called to military service.

Gabler is expected to be deployed through most of 2018.

