National Politics

Fired Kentucky elections staffer files whistleblower lawsuit

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 04:12 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

FRANKFORT, Ky.

A former Kentucky State Board of Elections staff member who said his termination this week was in retaliation for accusing the Secretary of State's Office of improperly gathering voter information during campaigns is now suing.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports former assistant to the director Matthew Selph filed a lawsuit against the board Wednesday, alleging the state's whistleblower statute was violated by his firing. He said the board and Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes knew he'd filed formal complaints alleging mismanagement and potential violations of the law. The lawsuit says Selph was subjected to retaliation and reprisal.

Grimes' spokesman, Bradford Queen, said the accusations were politically motivated. Grimes is chair of the board and a Democrat; Selph is a Republican.

Selph and Executive Director Maryellen Allen were fired in October.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship

    East Central seniors Tony Brown and Andrew Seward talk about their big win against Poplarville to become Class 4A South State Champions and how the community and coach Seth Smith have been an important part of the season. East Central faces Noxubee County this Saturday in Oxford for the MHSAA Class 4A State Championship.

'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship

'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship 1:46

'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship
Two top first responders from Jackson County 4:31

Two top first responders from Jackson County
Gulfport Harbor Lights Christmas show at Jones Park 1:27

Gulfport Harbor Lights Christmas show at Jones Park

View More Video