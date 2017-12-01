National Politics

US Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon to be honored for town halls

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 01:18 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

PORTLAND, Ore.

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon will receive an award for hosting the most town halls of any U.S. senator this year.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Wyden will have held 80 town halls this year after he completes two scheduled for this weekend. He will be awarded on Sunday by the Town Hall Project, an organization that encourages face-to-face meetings between members of Congress and constituents.

Wyden pledged to hold a town hall in every Oregon county every year when he was campaigning for the Senate in 1996. He was elected that year, and since then, has held 860 meetings with his constituents.

Wyden said he is honored to receive the award.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship

    East Central seniors Tony Brown and Andrew Seward talk about their big win against Poplarville to become Class 4A South State Champions and how the community and coach Seth Smith have been an important part of the season. East Central faces Noxubee County this Saturday in Oxford for the MHSAA Class 4A State Championship.

'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship

'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship 1:46

'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship
Two top first responders from Jackson County 4:31

Two top first responders from Jackson County
Gulfport Harbor Lights Christmas show at Jones Park 1:27

Gulfport Harbor Lights Christmas show at Jones Park

View More Video