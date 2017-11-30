National Politics

Air Force fires Thunderbirds commander

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 04:09 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

DAYTON, Ohio

The Air Force has fired the leader of the Thunderbirds flight demonstration team that experienced a crash at an Ohio airshow.

Air Force officials said Wednesday Lt. Col. Jason Heard's firing was unrelated to the June mishap in Dayton that destroyed a $29 million fighter jet.

The Air Force says his commanding officer "lost confidence in his leadership and risk management style."

Heard's commanding officer says it was a difficult decision, but ultimately one that is in the best interests of the team. His removal was effective Nov. 20.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Heard was overseeing the unit when an F-16D jet ran off the runway and flipped over at Dayton International Airport June 23. Officials say excessive speed and landing without enough stopping distance led to the crash.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Gulfport Harbor Lights Christmas show at Jones Park

    Jones Park in Gulfport is transformed into a Christmas wonderland with an extensive set of lighted trees and other decorations. Take a brief tour of what the show is about.

Gulfport Harbor Lights Christmas show at Jones Park

Gulfport Harbor Lights Christmas show at Jones Park 1:27

Gulfport Harbor Lights Christmas show at Jones Park
Only one game stands in the way of Seth Smith's Hornets becoming state champions 4:11

Only one game stands in the way of Seth Smith's Hornets becoming state champions
East Central fights for MHSAA Class 4A State Championship this Saturday 1:00

East Central fights for MHSAA Class 4A State Championship this Saturday

View More Video