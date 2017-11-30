National Politics

Flap over botched ACT test leads Tennessee to consider SAT

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 02:32 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

A disagreement over ACT scores withheld from students at a Tennessee high school could lead to the state to consider moving to a rival assessment test.

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett and state Senate Speaker Randy McNally were among officials who met with ACT officials Tuesday in an unsuccessful attempt to persuade them to validate the scores of 409 Bearden High School students who took the test last month.

Those tests were deemed to have been "mis-administered" because students were given the Oct. 3 version of ACT when they took their assessments on Oct. 17.

Burchett tells WBIR-TV that McNally "made it clear" that the state could instead decide to go with the rival SAT, the assessment test owned by the nonprofit College Board.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Gulfport Harbor Lights Christmas show at Jones Park

    Jones Park in Gulfport is transformed into a Christmas wonderland with an extensive set of lighted trees and other decorations. Take a brief tour of what the show is about.

Gulfport Harbor Lights Christmas show at Jones Park

Gulfport Harbor Lights Christmas show at Jones Park 1:27

Gulfport Harbor Lights Christmas show at Jones Park
Only one game stands in the way of Seth Smith's Hornets becoming state champions 4:11

Only one game stands in the way of Seth Smith's Hornets becoming state champions
East Central fights for MHSAA Class 4A State Championship this Saturday 1:00

East Central fights for MHSAA Class 4A State Championship this Saturday

View More Video