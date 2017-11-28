National Politics

Hunters check over 22K deer on deer-gun season opening day

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 11:12 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

State officials say hunters checked more than 22,000 white-tailed deer on the opening day of Ohio's deer-gun hunting season.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says 22,336 deer were harvested Monday as the season began across the state. That compares with 18,776 deer checked by hunters on last year's opening day.

The season remains open through Sunday, Dec. 3, with two additional days this year on Dec. 16 and 17.

The department says Ohio ranks fifth nationally in resident hunters and 11th in the number of jobs associated with hunting-related industries.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation's Hunting in America: An Economic Force for Conservation publication says hunting has a more than $853 million economic impact in Ohio.

