National Politics

Slavery memorial dedicated in New Jersey

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 04:37 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

CAMDEN, N.J.

Lawmakers gathered in Camden to dedicate a historical marker that recognizes New Jersey's ties to slavery.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross joined local leaders Monday near the Camden waterfront to unveil the marker. At least 800 enslaved Africans were ferried across the Delaware River from Philadelphia to Camden by the Cooper family in the 18th century. Those enslaved people would go on to work on large farms in the state.

Both Booker and Norcross noted debates about Confederate monuments across the country during the ceremony. Booker said it's imperative to tell honest narratives because "people are trying to push revisionist history." Norcross said its sad American history has been misinterpreted.

Two other markers will be erected in the spring where enslaved people were received in Camden.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Black woman defends confederate flag purse

    Shavon Morris of Gulfport said other blacks give her a hard time for her purse with a Confederate battle flag on it, but she says they don’t know their history. To Morris, the flag represents personal freedom, and the flag itself didn’t do anything to hurt anybody.

Black woman defends confederate flag purse

Black woman defends confederate flag purse 1:07

Black woman defends confederate flag purse
When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?
East Central's Tony Brown played the role of hero 1:31

East Central's Tony Brown played the role of hero

View More Video