National Politics

Drunken driving charge for spokeswoman for West Virginia gov

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 03:27 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

A spokeswoman for West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has been charged with drunken driving and is no longer employed by the governor's office.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Kirsten Maria Rhodes was charged with driving under the influence in a Nov. 11 traffic stop in Cabell County. A breath test indicated Rhodes had a blood alcohol content of 0.17, or more than double the state's legal limit.

The newspaper could not reach Rhodes for comment.

Butch Antolini, another spokesman for the governor, said Rhodes is no longer employed as Justice's deputy press secretary. He said he could not comment further on personnel matters and did not respond when asked whether Rhodes was still employed at the time of the arrest.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • East Central's Tony Brown played the role of hero

    Tony Brown scored 6 TDs in a 52-45 win over Poplarville to win Class 4A South State.

East Central's Tony Brown played the role of hero

East Central's Tony Brown played the role of hero 1:31

East Central's Tony Brown played the role of hero
East Central holds off Poplarville’s comeback bid 2:48

East Central holds off Poplarville’s comeback bid
Poplarville coach has a powerful message for players after 4A South State loss 1:14

Poplarville coach has a powerful message for players after 4A South State loss

View More Video