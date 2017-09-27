National Politics

Wrongful death lawsuit against officer has been settled

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 4:31 AM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.

A lawsuit alleging that a West Virginia officer used excessive force that led to the death of a woman at a hospital has been settled for an undisclosed amount.

The Herald-Dispatch reports the lawsuit alleges that Huntington police Officer Joshua Nield used excessive force and caused the 2014 death of 66-year-old Annie Earle. The lawsuit's other targets, which include Cabell County 911 and St. Mary's Medical Center have been eliminated from the case.

A complaint states Earle went to the hospital for a facial laceration and failed to secure a mental hygiene order. Earle left the hospital and returned after a citizen called 911.

The lawsuit states Nield lifted her up and eventually laid his full weight on her body.

A second lawsuit against Nield remains ongoing.

