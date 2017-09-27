Police: Driver killed after colliding with sign, overturning

New Jersey State Police say a motorist is dead following a crash on the Garden State Parkway.
The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon near Toms River and no other vehicles were involved. The Asbury Park Press reports (http://on.app.com/2hwPgvs ) 40-year-old Julio Ayers, of Lacey Township, collided with a metal sign and two trees before his car overturned into a grassy median.
Responders pronounced Ayers dead at the scene.
State Police Trooper Alejandro Goetz says officials initially thought two people were killed in the crash, but later updated that Ayers was the sole victim.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
