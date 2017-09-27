National Politics

Punchbowl cemetery gets new admin office, visitor center

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 1:21 AM

HONOLULU

The Department of Veterans Affairs is putting the finishing touches on a new administration office and visitor center for the Punchbowl cemetery.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported (http://bit.ly/2xJkzcv ) Tuesday that the 7,462-square-foot (693-square-meter) building is perched on a hillside outside the main gate of the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

Joshua Mathis, resident engineer on the project, says the two-story building is built on 123 concrete piers.

The old offices were in a former caretaker's quarters built in 1949.

The new building is part of a nearly $30 million project started in 2015 to create the new columbarium space and new offices and to build a memorial wall.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hancock High is off to a hot start this season

Hancock High is off to a hot start this season 3:07

Hancock High is off to a hot start this season

First female priest: 1:28

First female priest: "I wish it weren't a thing."
'I didn't count on loving her.' Reporter tells story behind covering DIPG and Sophia Myers 3:50

'I didn't count on loving her.' Reporter tells story behind covering DIPG and Sophia Myers

View More Video