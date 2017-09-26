Beds set up on LA street to protest jail expansion

In this frame from video provided by KCBS-TV, demonstrators opposed to expanding the Los Angeles County jail system show their anger by setting up mock jail beds on a busy street outside the county's Hall of Administration in busy downtown Los Angeles, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Demonstrators oppose county plans to spend at least $2 billion to build a 3,800-bed replacement for the aging downtown Men's Central Jail and a new women's jail in Lancaster. KCBS-TV via AP)