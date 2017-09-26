National Politics

Outgoing Republican DA wants Democrat to succeed him

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 5:25 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

The Republican nominee for U.S. Attorney for Western North Carolina has a successor for his current district attorney position in mind: a Democrat.

Two-term Mecklenburg County District Attorney Andrew Murray told The Charlotte Observer that he has told "anyone who will listen" that Spencer Merriweather is the most qualified member of his staff to replace him. Murray is expected to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate later this year.

Murray says he has advocated for Merriweather's selection to the office of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who will choose the successor.

Merriweather, an Alabama native and alumnus of Princeton University and the University of North Carolina School of Law, is a homicide prosecutor who has been with the office for 11 years.

The DA position is up for election next year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

First female priest: "I wish it weren't a thing."

First female priest: 1:28

First female priest: "I wish it weren't a thing."
'I didn't count on loving her.' Reporter tells story behind covering DIPG and Sophia Myers 3:50

'I didn't count on loving her.' Reporter tells story behind covering DIPG and Sophia Myers
East Central's Tony Brown doesn't care about numbers, sights set on state championship 1:54

East Central's Tony Brown doesn't care about numbers, sights set on state championship

View More Video