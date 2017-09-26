North Carolina DOT schedules drone workshop for Wilmington

The Division of Aviation in the N.C. Department of Transportation has scheduled a Wilmington-area workshop for commercial and government drone and unmanned aerial systems operators.
NCDOT said in a news release that the agency and its partners are aiming to educate local agencies and businesses about potential practical applications.
The workshop is scheduled for Friday in Castle Hayne at the McKeithan Center at BB&T Auditorium.
Specifically, the workshop will focus on how drones can be used for emergency management. Other topics include flight operations, drone safety and data management, as well as the use of drones in blasting operations and newsgathering.
It's the third in a series of free workshops the Division of Aviation will host across the state.
