NY lawmakers to study best ways to stop identity theft

The Associated Press

September 24, 2017 11:12 PM

ALBANY, N.Y.

New York state lawmakers say they want to make sure the state is doing everything it can to protect residents from identity theft.

A state Senate committee plans to hold a hearing Thursday in Albany to learn more about the problem and the best ways to protect personal information.

The hearing comes after a massive breach at the credit monitoring firm Equifax exposed sensitive information belonging to 143 million Americans — a number that includes some 8 million New Yorkers.

The topic is of long interest to lawmakers, who scheduled Thursday's hearing before the Equifax breach occurred.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (SHNEYE'-dur-muhn) has opened an investigation into the breach to determine what happened. He's also asked other credit monitoring firms to say what they're doing to keep consumer information safe.

