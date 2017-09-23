National Politics

Bannon to campaign for Moore in Alabama's GOP Senate runoff

The Associated Press

September 23, 2017 7:54 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, is planning to campaign against the Trump-backed candidate in Alabama's Republican Senate primary runoff.

The campaign of former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore confirms that Bannon will speak Monday at a rally along with "Duck Dynasty" star Phil Robertson. The runoff is Tuesday.

Trump is backing the incumbent, Sen. Luther Strange. On Friday night, the president himself spoke at a rally urging Republicans to vote for Strange. Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit the state Monday.

Moore has forced Strange into a tight race for the nomination. Strange was appointed to the seat that belonged to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Moore has garnered backing of a number of anti-establishment forces, including Bannon and a pro-Trump super PAC, Great America Alliance.

