National Politics

Massachusetts town votes to keep legal pot businesses out

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 11:12 PM

MILFORD, Mass.

Voters in Milford have voted to ban recreational pot shops and other marijuana businesses from operating in the town.

The Milford Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2wFA8Ol ) 56.3 percent of voters supported the prohibition during a referendum on Tuesday. The measure would not only prohibit retail stores from operating, but any licensed business associated with recreational pot. The proposed ban wouldn't include medical marijuana establishments.

Town Meeting voters will decide whether they will make the ban official next month. Officials say a meeting vote is needed to create zoning bylaws that prohibit the businesses.

A majority of Milford voters approved the November ballot question that legalized adult use of recreational marijuana in Massachusetts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Ocean Springs aldermen get a special Cruisin' performance at Tuesday meeting

Ocean Springs aldermen get a special Cruisin' performance at Tuesday meeting 1:01

Ocean Springs aldermen get a special Cruisin' performance at Tuesday meeting
St. Martin wants to defeat Gulfport for first time since 2003 in 4-6A regional opener 2:58

St. Martin wants to defeat Gulfport for first time since 2003 in 4-6A regional opener
'The truth of it is that we're grieving a child that's living' 3:02

'The truth of it is that we're grieving a child that's living'

View More Video