Massachusetts town votes to keep legal pot businesses out

Voters in Milford have voted to ban recreational pot shops and other marijuana businesses from operating in the town.
The Milford Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2wFA8Ol ) 56.3 percent of voters supported the prohibition during a referendum on Tuesday. The measure would not only prohibit retail stores from operating, but any licensed business associated with recreational pot. The proposed ban wouldn't include medical marijuana establishments.
Town Meeting voters will decide whether they will make the ban official next month. Officials say a meeting vote is needed to create zoning bylaws that prohibit the businesses.
A majority of Milford voters approved the November ballot question that legalized adult use of recreational marijuana in Massachusetts.
