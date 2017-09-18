National Politics

Fight leads to Phoenix shooting, victim dies at hospital

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 9:20 PM

PHOENIX

Police say they're seeking a suspect who fatally shot a 31-year-old man after an early-morning fight in Phoenix.

They say the victim's friends drove him to the Phoenix Veteran's Affairs Department hospital for treatment after the shooting early Monday.

He was moved to another hospital and later died.

Police spokesman Vincent Lewis says the fight happened about 3 a.m. near McDowell Road and 24th Avenue in west Phoenix.

The victim was shot while sitting in a vehicle and the suspect fled.

Police say the victim's identity is being withheld until his relatives can be notified.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sophia Myers comes home to a wonderland

Sophia Myers comes home to a wonderland 2:11

Sophia Myers comes home to a wonderland
Bozo’s burglar falls on mopped floor, not once, not twice… 1:16

Bozo’s burglar falls on mopped floor, not once, not twice…
Ocean Springs songwriter has found success 1:38

Ocean Springs songwriter has found success

View More Video