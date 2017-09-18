Fight leads to Phoenix shooting, victim dies at hospital

Police say they're seeking a suspect who fatally shot a 31-year-old man after an early-morning fight in Phoenix.
They say the victim's friends drove him to the Phoenix Veteran's Affairs Department hospital for treatment after the shooting early Monday.
He was moved to another hospital and later died.
Police spokesman Vincent Lewis says the fight happened about 3 a.m. near McDowell Road and 24th Avenue in west Phoenix.
The victim was shot while sitting in a vehicle and the suspect fled.
Police say the victim's identity is being withheld until his relatives can be notified.
