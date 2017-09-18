Police K9 helps find 1,000 bags of heroin

A Vermont police dog is being credited for helping find 1,000 bags of suspected heroin.
The Brattleboro Reformer reports (http://bit.ly/2xb5WfX ) police stopped a 23-year-old driver in Bellows Falls on Sept. 8 and took possession of the vehicle.
Police say they were granted a search warrant Sept. 11. It was during the search when the Bellows Falls Police K9, Caesar, signaled he smelled the suspected drugs.
Authorities say they found about 1,000 bags of heroin and more than one ounce of crack cocaine. Officials estimate the value of the drugs at $15,000.
Police arrested the driver Tuesday. An investigation is ongoing.
