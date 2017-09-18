Republicans Raczkowski, Epstein to seek Trott's House seat

Republicans Rocky Raczkowski (roch-KOF'-skee) and Lena Epstein plan to seek a suburban Detroit House seat opening due to a retirement.
Raczkowski, who has previously run for both the U.S. House and Senate, made his announcement Monday in an email. He's a businessman, Army veteran and former state lawmaker.
Second-term Republican Rep. Dave Trott of Birmingham announced last week that he wouldn't seek re-election. The GOP-leaning 11th Congressional District includes parts of Oakland and Wayne counties and may become a bigger Democratic target.
Epstein earlier was running for U.S. Senate, but ended that bid Monday. She co-owns an automotive oil company and co-chaired President Donald Trump's successful Michigan campaign.
Two former members of the Obama administration are running — Treasury official Haley Stevens and Homeland Security adviser Fayrouz Saad.
Comments