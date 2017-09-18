National Politics

Police: Man killed Ohio State student before shooting self

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 4:51 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Police say a 25-year-old man apparently killed a 22-year-old Ohio State University student at a Columbus apartment before fatally shooting himself.

Police identified the man as Kyle Lafferty and the woman as Heather Campbell. Investigators believe they were in a relationship.

Homicide detectives say their bodies were found by a concerned friend Sunday in an apartment north of campus.

A university spokesman says Campbell was a psychology major from Strongsville. The school is making counselors available to students who need support.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. 0:49

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.
Watch Greene County QB Derrick Grice discuss win at Long Beach 1:09

Watch Greene County QB Derrick Grice discuss win at Long Beach
Watch Greene County's touchdown to defeat Long Beach in final seconds 1:10

Watch Greene County's touchdown to defeat Long Beach in final seconds

View More Video