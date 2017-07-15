National Politics

July 15, 2017 8:45 AM

Most new laws await Maine lawmakers' official last day

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

A few dozen bills are now law in Maine, while more than 200 approved bills have months to go.

One new law makes it easier for companies to hire 14- and 15-year-olds, while another sets aside $1.6 million to implement the voter-approved legalization of recreational marijuana.

Most bills that lawmakers have approved will go into effect 90 days after the Legislature's official last day.

The Legislature hasn't officially adjourned yet and is set to return to Augusta two more days over the upcoming weeks to deal with remaining business. The leaders of the House and Senate have set July 20 as one of those days.

Lawmakers decided to extend the session past the June 21 adjournment day to deal with the two-year budget.

