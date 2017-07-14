Judge dismisses suit against New Mexico attorney general

A New Mexico district court judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Attorney General Hector Balderas in the firing of six former employees.
District Judge Sarah Singleton ruled this week that Balderas acted within his authority in firing the attorneys shortly after his election in 2014. Singleton also says a two year statute of limitations had run out on allegations of wrongful termination.
Among other accusations, the lawsuit alleged that James Grayson was dismissed in retaliation for his involvement in a legal clash with Balderas while Balderas still served as state auditor.
Grayson and the other fired attorneys asserted that they were not political appointees and could not be fired without cause. Grayson and another attorney sought to be reinstated, while all six fired employees had pursued financial compensation for damages.
Comments