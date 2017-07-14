Rehearing sought in try to block Planned Parenthood money

Attorneys for the state of Louisiana are renewing efforts to block Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood.
They've asked the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans to hold a rehearing on the issue — noting that one judge on that court recently changed her opinion on the issue.
Last September, a three-judge 5th Circuit panel upheld an injunction preventing the state from cutting Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood. The money goes to non-abortion services for low-income women.
One of the three judges, Priscilla Owen recently changed her position, making it a 2-1 decision instead of a unanimous one.
The result is the same. But attorneys for the state noted Owen's dissent Thursday in their request for a rehearing by all 15 judges of the 5th Circuit.
