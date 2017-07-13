In this Wednesday, July 12, 2017, photo, Cesar Paz, manager of an establishment owned by his cousin Diana Paz poses for a photo in front of a mural painted on the fence that surrounds the business in Dallas. Cesar Paz and his cousin commissioned a local artist who goes by, Ponchaveli, to paint the mural on the fence paying tribute to the fallen officers of the July 7, 2016, Dallas shootings at a Black Lives Matter protest and to law enforcement nationwide.
In this Wednesday, July 12, 2017, photo, Cesar Paz, manager of an establishment owned by his cousin Diana Paz poses for a photo in front of a mural painted on the fence that surrounds the business in Dallas. Cesar Paz and his cousin commissioned a local artist who goes by, Ponchaveli, to paint the mural on the fence paying tribute to the fallen officers of the July 7, 2016, Dallas shootings at a Black Lives Matter protest and to law enforcement nationwide. Tony Gutierrez AP Photo
In this Wednesday, July 12, 2017, photo, Cesar Paz, manager of an establishment owned by his cousin Diana Paz poses for a photo in front of a mural painted on the fence that surrounds the business in Dallas. Cesar Paz and his cousin commissioned a local artist who goes by, Ponchaveli, to paint the mural on the fence paying tribute to the fallen officers of the July 7, 2016, Dallas shootings at a Black Lives Matter protest and to law enforcement nationwide. Tony Gutierrez AP Photo

National Politics

July 13, 2017 9:30 PM

Dallas mural honoring fallen officers violates city codes

By JAIME DUNAWAY Associated Press
DALLAS

Dallas officials are asking that a mural honoring law enforcement officers who died in a sniper attack last year be taken down or altered because it violates city codes.

The owner of Last Call Lounge in downtown Dallas did not have a permit to use metal siding to construct the 8-foot fence on which the mural was painted, according to a violation notice issued May 25. Inspectors said the material blocks visibility at a nearby four-way stop.

Cesar Rodriguez, who operates the lounge owned by his cousin, installed the siding on a rod iron fence that existed on the property when work began on the mural more than a month ago.

After receiving the violation notice, he applied for a permit to build the fence and use the metal siding. He also hired workers to move the fence back three feet to increase visibility at the intersection.

The $2,100 in alterations added to an already expensive project that cost about $15,000, Rodriguez said.

The painting pays tribute to the five officers killed during an attack on law enforcement at a Black Lives Matter rally in Dallas on July 7, 2016. Flowers, notes and other tokens have been left at the mural regularly since it was unveiled Monday, Rodriguez said.

"I'm frustrated because we tried to do something for the police department. We tried to make the neighborhood look a little bit better," he said. "We feel a little bit sad that we're doing all this for our city, and they don't see or appreciate that."

Inspectors have yet to assess whether the alterations meet compliance standards.

The Dallas Department of Code Compliance confirmed Thursday that a citation had been issued but declined to comment.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  