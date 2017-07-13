Dallas mural honoring fallen officers violates city codes

In this Wednesday, July 12, 2017, photo, Cesar Paz, manager of an establishment owned by his cousin Diana Paz poses for a photo in front of a mural painted on the fence that surrounds the business in Dallas. Cesar Paz and his cousin commissioned a local artist who goes by, Ponchaveli, to paint the mural on the fence paying tribute to the fallen officers of the July 7, 2016, Dallas shootings at a Black Lives Matter protest and to law enforcement nationwide. Tony Gutierrez AP Photo