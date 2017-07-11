Drug convictions tossed due to Chicago cop's corruption

Two men with drug convictions have had their verdicts vacated because of a former Chicago police officer's corruption.
Former Sgt. Ronald Watts was known to shake down drug dealers for protection money and pinning false cases on those who wouldn't pay him. Watts was arrested by the FBI in 2012 and later pleaded guilty to stealing money from a federal informant.
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office had the charges against 31-year-old William Carter and 50-year-old Bruce Powell tossed.
Carter had three separate narcotics convictions connected to Watts that were thrown out of court Monday. He spent four years in prison until his release in 2010.
Powell pleaded guilty to a charge of drug possession in 2009 and was sentenced to two years in prison.
