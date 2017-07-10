National Politics

July 10, 2017 4:38 AM

Some Michigan state parks offering programs about mammals

The Associated Press
LANSING, Mich.

Some of Michigan's state parks are offering programs intended to teach visitors about the wild animals in their areas.

The family-friendly programs are free for campers and visitors to the parks during Michigan Mammals Week, which started Monday and ends this Sunday.

Thirty-one parks are planning activities such as hikes, animal tracking instruction, games and more. Some will have exhibits of skulls and skins.

Brimley State Park in the Upper Peninsula will have one session about bats and another on large predators such as cougars, bears and wolves.

A session at Warren Dunes in Berrien County will focus on the behavior of whitetail deer.

For more information on which parks are participating, visit the DNR's website and click on the link "Michigan Mammals Week" under Special Programs and Activities.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Witness describes fatal KCK wreck

Witness describes fatal KCK wreck 1:25

Witness describes fatal KCK wreck
Michael Parrish Ultimate Vegas Lounge Show teaser 4:00

Michael Parrish Ultimate Vegas Lounge Show teaser
Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain' 3:52

Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain'

View More Video