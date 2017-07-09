National Politics

July 09, 2017 7:37 AM

Protesters mad about fishing ban surround Minnesota governor

The Associated Press
ISLE, Minn.

Minnesota's governor canceled a meeting with business owners around a lake after protesters in boats encircled him on the lake to protest a temporary ban on walleye fishing.

The Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2uX5I9A ) reports that Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton was with a group fishing for bass on Mille Lacs Lake on Saturday when about 75 protesters encircled him.

Walleye fishing — even catch and release — is prohibited on the lake for the next three weeks. The Department of Natural Resources is trying to protect walleyes from hooking mortality, the problem of fish dying after they're released.

Dayton spokesman Sam Fettig said the governor was expecting the protest but decided not to go ahead with the meeting because the protesters were shouting, surrounded the boat and made it difficult to fish. Dayon said he didn't want to "reinforce that kind of destructive behavior."

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

UFC featherweight Jason Knight trains for the biggest fight yet

UFC featherweight Jason Knight trains for the biggest fight yet 1:23

UFC featherweight Jason Knight trains for the biggest fight yet
Community rallies in defense of health care 1:09

Community rallies in defense of health care
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

View More Video