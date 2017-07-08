National Politics

July 08, 2017 6:17 AM

Beachgate, Bridgegate: Christie's time in headlines not over

By MICHAEL CATALINI Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's week started with photos showing him lounging on a public beach closed by the state shutdown going viral across the globe.

Next week doesn't promise the same kind of international response, but the term-limited Republican's name could be in the headlines again over the so-called Bridgegate scandal when his former aide is sentenced and the attorney who represented him during the scandal gets a Senate hearing to be the next FBI director.

David Wildstein, the man federal prosecutors say masterminded the 2013 George Washington Bridge lane closure scheme, is set to be sentenced on Wednesday.

And the GOP-Senate is holding a hearing the same day on President Donald Trump's FBI pick and Christie Bridgegate attorney Christopher Wray.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Brick oven isn't just for pizza at Corks & Cleaver

Brick oven isn't just for pizza at Corks & Cleaver 1:12

Brick oven isn't just for pizza at Corks & Cleaver
18-year-old Carson Petersen gets a family after a long journey through foster care 1:59

18-year-old Carson Petersen gets a family after a long journey through foster care
Wrangler bitten while trying to relocate alligator in Hancock County 2:01

Wrangler bitten while trying to relocate alligator in Hancock County

View More Video