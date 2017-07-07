FEMA pays Louisiana State Police $1.8M for work after floods

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says Louisiana State Police will get $1.8 million for emergency work after the floods last August.
A news release Thursday said this brings the Department of Public Safety's total for flood reimbursement to $5.7 million.
Disaster-related services include search and rescue, emergency escorts, traffic control, evacuation and first responder operations.
FEMA's public assistance program has obligated more than $388 million to state and local governments and some nonprofits. More than $281 million of that reimbursed the agencies for emergency protective measures.
The program also covers debris removal costs associated with the floods and repairs and replacements to roads, schools and other critical infrastructure.
FEMA's public assistance usually reimburses 75 percent of eligible expenses. FEMA is paying 90 percent because flood damage was so great.
Comments