National Politics

July 06, 2017 4:16 AM

Police: Man writes anti-Trump graffiti to blame "liberals"

The Associated Press
WEST HARTFORD, Conn.

Police say a West Hartford man wrote threatening anti-Trump graffiti on a Connecticut elementary school with the hope it would look like "liberal hate speech."

The Hartford Courant reports (http://cour.at/2tqnByd ) 32-year-old Steven Marks has been ordered to stay off Morley Elementary School property. A judge ordered his case for charges of third-degree criminal mischief and breach of peace to be continued to Aug. 2.

Police say Marks wrote several phrases threatening President Donald Trump and praising the "left" on areas of the playground June 15. Police say Marks told officers he vandalized the school "out of anger toward liberals."

Marks previously told the Courant he was sorry, saying it was a "stupid thing." He declined to comment after his Wednesday court appearance.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep 1:15

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep
Where do the millions of BP dollars go? 1:08

Where do the millions of BP dollars go?
Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party 1:35

Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos